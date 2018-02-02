Burned car in Effingham belonged to overdue motorist

We know now who owned the burned car found Thursday afternoon in Effingham County.

A Ford Fusion was found with a deceased person inside around 1:30 p.m. off Keller Road near Highway 30.

The Effingham Co. Sheriff's Office says the car belonged to Zack Edel, an overdue motorist from earlier this week. But authorities have yet to identify the body found inside the car. The Effingham County Sheriff's Office says an autopsy was performed Friday, but officials could not positively identify the body. It has been sent for DNA testing.

According to Gena Bilbo, the spokeswoman for the Effingham Co. Sheriff's Office, a citizen who usually checks the abandoned area came upon the burned car.

Since news broke out about the car belonging to Edel posts have been filling up social media with Edel's friends sharing their thoughts and memories.

"He was the nicest guy you could meet. He had a huge heart," friend, Caleb Poppell said.

Poppell says he became close with Edel over the last two years.

"We just ended up getting closer as he was working here in Savannah and we hung out a pretty good bit," Poppell said.

He says this week's events have been a lot to process.

"His smile was the biggest in the room and he could light up a room without even meaning to," Poppell said.

But Poppell says until the identity is released. He plans to remain hopeful that he will see his friend again.

"Absolutely, I mean I can't say anything definitive until all the reports and the autopsies and everything comes out."

If you know anything about this case, you're urged to contact Crimestoppers at 912.234.2020.

