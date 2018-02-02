City of Savannah stands firm on Fire Fee

Area high school basketball scores from Friday, February 2, 2018.More >>
The city of Savannah thought it finally put out the flames with the fire fee brawl. When they learned residents were trying to jump ship and get out of the fire fee, it was back to the fire lines.More >>
Chief Doug Meyer tendered his resignation and declared his intention to retire on Thursday afternoon. The resignation will be effective next Friday.More >>
We know now who owned the burned car found Thursday afternoon in Effingham County.More >>
The city has been a part of the international, voluntary program for nearly two decades, but now Savannah is putting the Crime Free Housing Program on hold as they seek to increase access to fair housing for all, including those with criminal backgrounds.