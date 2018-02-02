City of Savannah stands firm on Fire Fee

The city of Savannah thought it finally put out the flames with the fire fee brawl. When they learned residents were trying to jump ship and get out of the fire fee, it was back to the fire lines.

Chatham Emergency Services says they have received an influx of calls from city residents with the question of whether they can join their service.

"All of the sudden our telephones started going crazy. People were calling. Business owners. Very influential people in the community were calling us saying you know, can we sign on with you for our fire protection," said Chuck Kearns, CEO of Chatham Emergency Services. Homeowners. People from all walks of life. The calls are still coming in today."

The city says it already has an answer-it's not possible. District four Alderman Julian Miller said, "The whole point of a fee is nothing can be waived."

Chatham Emergency Services says the main reason city residents gave in their calls was they cannot afford the city fire fee. Chatham Emergency Services insisted if a resident qualifies as low-income, they don't pay their fee. The city says it set aside $400,000 in a separate fund for the exact same reason.

"$400,000 would take care of it. If it needs more we'll pay more. We doubt it will get to $400,000," said Miller.

WTOC's Danielle Lewan asked Miller,"So you think the city will come up with that extra money to help those folks out if they need it?"

He replied, "If they need it, of course."

District 1 Alderman Van Johnson says people also need to think of proximity. The city fire department guarantees a four-minute response time.

"That's what our firefighters train at. That's how we're rated," said Johnson. "If you go outside of that to any other fire department, you roll your dice and you get what you get."

Alderman Miller says even if it's possible for you to ditch their service, they will still be at your door. "You might contract with Southside fire. They may be coming too. You're going to be paying twice as much because we can't waive the fee for you," said Miller. "You know, we have some who say just let my house burn down. We're not doing that either."

It is still not certain if switching services is legal or even feasible, but the city will take a huge hit if it loses customers, as the fire fee funds are now built into the budget.

Johnson explained, "Financing projections were made for a certain number of houses, so obviously if you have a lot of people not paying it, or opting out of paying it, that would be a major concern."

Chatham Emergency Services is a private non-profit fire department. It takes care of all of the unincorporated areas already. Whether the agency could even handle an influx of Savannah property owners who might want to be added to the service, is unknown. Again, the city insists they won't have to.

