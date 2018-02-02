Daughter takes father's basketball mentoring to heart

Khalilah Watson has been playing basketball for three years now and she's still learning from her father, the man who taught her the game.

"He coached me so hard for so many years," Watson said. "Now we get to share a different aspect of it."

"It's nice to be out there with her," said her father Reggie Watson. "She can handle herself. By me teaching her the game, she knows the game, so we both out there together makes it more special."

Khalilah was a player of the year her senior season at Beach in 2009, so she clearly paid attention to her dad as a mentor. After all, he was a player of the year in 1981 at the old Richard Arnold High. Now he's passing along his knowledge as an official.

"It's special for me," the elder Watson said. "By me teaching her the game for so many years, then to see her out there refereeing, made me want to get into it."

Khaliah is following in the footsteps of her father by passing along her knowledge of the game. She teaches special education at Beach High School, but also helps out with the girls basketball team.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.