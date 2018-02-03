Savannah Police Department investigating incident at home on Gre - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah Police Department investigating incident at home on Greenbrier Court

(Source: Savannah Police Department) (Source: Savannah Police Department)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah Police Department responded to an incident at a residence in the 100 block of Greenbrier Court.

Initially, police thought one person was shot but upon further examination, the injuries sustained are not likely the result of a shooting.

WTOC is told one person is being questioned about this incident.

SPD is still investigating. 

