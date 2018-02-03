Showers to move in on Super Bowl Sunday

High pressure will prevail through Saturday evening. A low-pressure system will move through Georgia and the Carolinas on Sunday, followed by Atlantic high-pressure Monday into Tuesday. Another cold front will affect the area during the middle to latter half of next week.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s. East winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows will be in the mid-40s with east winds 5 to 10 mph. There is a 20 percent chance of rain.

Expect showers on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds will be 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. The chance of rain is near 100 percent. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening. Lows will be in the mid-40s. West winds will be around 10 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.

Monday is expected to be sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds will be 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Monday night will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the lower 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 50s.

Wednesday is predicted to be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid-60s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 40s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

