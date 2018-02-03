Body found in burning vehicle in Bryan Co. - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Body found in burning vehicle in Bryan Co.

(Source: Coastal News Service) (Source: Coastal News Service)
BRYAN CO., GA (WTOC) -

Authorities are investigating after a deceased person was found in a burned vehicle near Ellabell.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday night authorities found the vehicle behind the Olive Branch Baptist Church located on Olive Branch Road near Ellabell.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office with their investigation.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly