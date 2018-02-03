Body found in burning vehicle in Bryan Co.

Authorities are investigating after a deceased person was found in a burned vehicle near Ellabell. Around 11:30 p.m. Friday night authorities found the vehicle behind the Olive Branch Baptist Church located on Olive Branch Road near Ellabell. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office with their investigation. Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Savannah Police Department responded to an incident at a residence in the 100 block of Greenbrier Court.More >>
Area high school basketball scores from Friday, February 2, 2018.More >>
The city of Savannah thought it finally put out the flames with the fire fee brawl. When they learned residents were trying to jump ship and get out of the fire fee, it was back to the fire lines.More >>
Chief Doug Meyer tendered his resignation and declared his intention to retire on Thursday afternoon. The resignation will be effective next Friday.More >>
