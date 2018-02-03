Officials identify body found in burned car near Ellabell in February

The burned body found inside a car in Bryan County over two months ago has finally been identified.

Earlis Marvin Smokes, Jr., 24, was identified using DNA samples taken from his mother and submitted to the lab for comparison to his remains.

Officials with the Bryan County Sheriff's Office and the Bryan County Fire Department were initially dispatched to a vehicle fire at Olive Branch and Heap Road around 11:36 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2. Once emergency personnel was able to extinguish the fire, they discovered a body inside of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may have seen any suspicious activity or persons in the area, is asked to contact the GBI in Statesboro at 912-871-1121 or the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office at 912-653-3800.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.