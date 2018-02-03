Officials confirm child shot at funeral home on Bonaventure Road

Officials with the Savannah Police Department have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy was shot at the Bonaventure Funeral Home in the 2500 block of Bonaventure Road.

#SPDalert Officers on scene of shooting at Bonaventure Funeral Home in 2500 block of Bonaventure Road. 1 person was shot. Nothing further at this time. pic.twitter.com/Zpw9ARmcGk — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) February 3, 2018

Officers responded to the funeral home at 2520 Bonaventure Road around 3:15 on Saturday afternoon to find the child suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Several people on scene have said that the funeral service was that of 20-year-old Ricky Boyd. Boyd was shot earlier this week when officers with the Savannah Police Department and U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force were serving a warrant for his arrest. He was wanted for murder and other charges.

This obituary website does indicate that Boyd's funeral was held on Saturday.

One person on scene says that the scene was a panic as gunshots rang out.

"Running. Screaming," said Arleen Fuller, the eulogist of the funeral that was being held. "Hiding behind whatever they could hide behind and they were telling us to get in the cars and people couldn't find their keys. It was crazy."

