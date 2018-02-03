Officials confirm one shot at funeral home on Bonaventure Road

Officials with the Savannah Police Department have confirmed that one person was shot at Bonaventure Funeral Home in the 2500 block of Bonaventure Road.
#SPDalert Officers on scene of shooting at Bonaventure Funeral Home in 2500 block of Bonaventure Road. 1 person was shot. Nothing further at this time. pic.twitter.com/Zpw9ARmcGk— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) February 3, 2018
There is no information on the extent of those that were injured.
WTOC has a crew on scene that is working to get more information.
