Officials confirm one shot at funeral home on Bonaventure Road - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

breaking

Officials confirm one shot at funeral home on Bonaventure Road

By Bradley Mullis, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Officials with the Savannah Police Department have confirmed that one person was shot at Bonaventure Funeral Home in the 2500 block of Bonaventure Road. 

There is no information on the extent of those that were injured. 

WTOC has a crew on scene that is working to get more information. 

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly