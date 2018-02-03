First Alert Forecast: Rain showers likely Super Bowl Sunday

An approaching storm system will combine with increasing moisture to produce rain across a large portion of the southeast Sunday.

Isolated to widely scattered showers are forecast Sunday morning under a cloudy sky.

Initially spotty rain becomes more widespread during the late morning and afternoon. The chance of rain at any one spot peaks between noon and 6 p.m. Showers will be scattered to numerous during that time.

Rainfall accumulations will average between .40” and .80”. Some areas will accumulate less than .40” while other isolated spots may get as much as one inch or so.

The heaviest, albeit completely beneficial, rain will fall along an area extending from Montgomery County, Georgia, to Hampton County, South Carolina.

Occasional lightning and thunder are possible with the heaviest showers during the afternoon.

This is a quick-hitting storm system and conditions begin to dry out Sunday evening from northwest to southeast as a weak cold front sweeps through.

Rain will be well east of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry by Monday morning’s commute.

