10th annual Critz Tybee Run Fest raises money for local charities

Officials with the Savannah Police Department have confirmed that one person was shot at Bonaventure Funeral Home in the 2500 block of Bonaventure Road.More >>
Savannah's annual Geekend conference brought out some cutting-edge tech and creative visionaries on Saturday. Attendees enjoyed speakers, panels, and workshops over the two-day gathering where they were able to share ideas and talk about the latest trends in technology.More >>
The Critz Tybee Run Fest was held on Saturday, with this race marking the 10th year that the event has helped raise money for local charities. This year saw the race donate over $500,000.More >>
Officials with the Bryan County Sheriff's Department and the Bryna County Fire Department were initially dispatched to a vehicle fire at Olive Branch and Heap Road around 11:36 p.m. Friday evening. Once emergency personnel was able to extinguish the fire, they discovered a body inside of the vehicle.More >>
An approaching storm system will combine with increasing moisture to produce rain across a large portion of the southeast Sunday. Isolated to widely scattered showers are forecast Sunday morning under a cloudy sky. Initially spotty rain becomes more widespread during the late morning and afternoon. The chance of rain at any one spot peaks between noon and 6 p.m. Showers will be scattered to numerous during that time. Rainfall accumulations will average between .40” and .80&...More >>
