10th annual Critz Tybee Run Fest raises money for local charities

By Meredith Parker, Reporter
TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) -

The Critz Tybee Run Fest was held on Saturday, with this race marking the 10th year that the event has helped raise money for local charities. This year saw the race raise and donate over $500,000. 

Hundreds came out for five different races totaling a half marathon. Some even come to Savannah every year to run for in this race for the weekend.

John Critz ran the 10K, saying afterward that it's just something fun for the community.

"Mainly to have a good time and like I said it's our tenth year," Critz said. "We have the big Chu's half marathon coming up. That's why you're starting to see more people here because that is the biggest of the five races."

One neat feature for this year's race was the launch of their app, allowing runners to do a lot of things like live track a runner and see their estimated finish time.

