7th annual Geekend draws cutting-edge tech to Savannah

Savannah's annual Geekend conference brought out some cutting-edge tech and creative visionaries on Saturday. 

Attendees enjoyed speakers, panels, and workshops over the two-day gathering where they were able to share ideas and talk about the latest trends in technology.

Representatives from many of Savannah's growing community of innovative companies were also on hand. 

"It also helps if you own a business and you're trying to attract talent to Savannah, it's helpful for you to be able to say there [are] things like Geekend and there's other people and there's all these other meet-ups and activities," said Blake Ellis, the Director of Creative Coast, a sponsor of the event. "It's just a little easier to talent people to Savannah, if the talent feel like there's cool things going on." 

This is the seventh year that Geekend has been held. 

