Hilton Head Island ball benefits American Heart Association

The Southern Coast Heart Ball was held on Hilton Head Island on Saturday.

The black-tie gala was hosted by the American Heart Association is in its 21st year.

More than 400 people came out to enjoy the festivities and help raise money and awareness for heart disease. The heart ball helps fund cardiovascular research, professional and public education, school site programs, and advocacy efforts throughout the year.

"When you are here the night of the event and you see so many beautiful people dressed up to the nines and here to really help up raise awareness and raise funds to save more lives in our community, it really is so empowering and moving," said Jennifer Waites of the American Heart Association. "It shows that there's so much more work that needs to be done in our community and this is just step one."

WTOC's Russ Riesinger was the host of Saturday's event.

