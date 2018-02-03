Family of 5 displaced after Woodley Road house fire - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Family of 5 displaced after Woodley Road house fire

(Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A family of five is without a home on Saturday night after a fire began in the chimney and spread to the attic on Saturday night.

A Savannah Fire engine was dispatched to the scene, arriving shortly after the initial call was placed. The blaze was quickly contained and extinguished, but the fire did displace the family of three men, one woman, and an infant. 

