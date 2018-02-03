Saturday's high school basketball scores (2/3/18) - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Saturday's high school basketball scores (2/3/18)

By Jake Wallace, Sports Reporter/Anchor
Area high school basketball scores from Saturday, February 3, 2018.

BOYS:

Jenkins 63 Beach 48 F

Johnson 70 Islands 53 F

Jenkins Co. 40 Woodville-Tompkins 58 F

Liberty Co. 69 Pierce Co. 61 F

Appling Co. 55 Wayne Co. 57 F

Swainsboro 48 Wilkinson Co. 60 F

Treutlen 52 Savannah Christian 45 F

Portal 37 ECI 48 F

GIRLS:

Jenkins 36 Beach 66 F

Johnson 77 Islands 24 F

Jenkins Co. 45 Woodville-Tompkins 50 F

Bryan Co. 47 Southeast Bulloch 27 F

Swainsboro 58 Wilkinson Co. 54 F

Claxton 28 St. Vincent's 52 F

Treutlen 29 Savannah Christian 43 F

Portal 37 ECI 52 F

