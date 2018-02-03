Saturday's high school basketball scores (2/3/18)

Area high school basketball scores from Saturday, February 3, 2018.
BOYS:
Jenkins 63 Beach 48 F
Johnson 70 Islands 53 F
Jenkins Co. 40 Woodville-Tompkins 58 F
Liberty Co. 69 Pierce Co. 61 F
Appling Co. 55 Wayne Co. 57 F
Swainsboro 48 Wilkinson Co. 60 F
Treutlen 52 Savannah Christian 45 F
Portal 37 ECI 48 F
GIRLS:
Jenkins 36 Beach 66 F
Johnson 77 Islands 24 F
Jenkins Co. 45 Woodville-Tompkins 50 F
Bryan Co. 47 Southeast Bulloch 27 F
Swainsboro 58 Wilkinson Co. 54 F
Claxton 28 St. Vincent's 52 F
Treutlen 29 Savannah Christian 43 F
Portal 37 ECI 52 F
