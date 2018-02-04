Tigers score 100-plus again, win 7th straight

It's getting harder and harder for Savannah State head coach Horace Broadnax to brush aside the praise his Tigers are earning.

SSU claimed their 7th straight win Saturday, 111-99 over South Carolina State. It's the fifth straight time the Tigers have eclipsed the century mark.

Dexter McClanahan had a team-high 23 points for the Tigers, who had six players score in double figures. SSU hit 13 three-pointers and led by as many as 17 in the second half.

Savannah State improves to 8-1 in MEAC play with the win, which keeps them on top of the conference standings. That said, Broadnax isn't wanting to hear any of it.

The long-time head coach has been going the Nick Saban route, consistently tweeting "#RatPoison" regarding praise for his team's winning streak.

The Tigers can strengthen their grip on the MEAC standings over the next week. SSU hosts Morgan State and second-place North Carolina A&T in their next two games.