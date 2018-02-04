Rainy Super Bowl Sunday ahead

Low pressure will move through Georgia and the Carolinas on Sunday, followed by high-pressure Monday into Tuesday. Another cold front will approach on Wednesday and then move off the coast early Thursday. High pressure will then rebuild for the latter half of the week.

Showers will move in Sunday and highs will be in the upper 60s. Southeast winds will be 10 to 15 mph, becoming south Sunday afternoon. There is a 100 percent chance of rain. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening. It will become partly cloudy after midnight. Lows will be in the lower 40s. West winds will be around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds will be 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Monday night will be mostly clear. Lows will be around 40 with east winds around 5 mph in the evening. The winds will become light and variable.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the lower 70s with east winds around 5 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

Thursday is predicted to be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 60s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 40s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 60s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows are expected to be around 50.

Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

