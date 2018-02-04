Glynn County Police Department investigates shooting - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Glynn County Police Department investigates shooting

GLYNN CO., GA (WTOC) -

The Glynn County Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Saturday night around 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived at the Camelia Apartments located at 5800 Altama Avenue, officers found a 32-year-old female had been shot in the chest. The female was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

This investigation is still in the early stages and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being determined. Emergency medical staff from the Glynn County Fire Department and the Glynn County Police Department responded to the scene.

