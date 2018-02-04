Glynn County Police Department investigates shooting

One person was shot early Sunday morning on East 40th Street in Savannah.More >>
The Glynn County Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived at the Camelia Apartments located at 5800 Altama Avenue, officers found a 32-year-old female had been shot in the chest.More >>
The Critz Tybee Run Fest was held on Saturday, with this race marking the 10th year that the event has helped raise money for local charities. This year saw the race donate over $500,000.More >>
Low pressure will move through Georgia and the Carolinas on Sunday, followed by high-pressure Monday into Tuesday. Another cold front will approach on Wednesday and then move off the coast early Thursday. High pressure will then rebuild for the latter half of the week.More >>
Lexington Co. emergency officials are now on the scene of a crash and train derailment in Cayce early Sunday morning.More >>
