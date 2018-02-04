One shot, one wounded during attempted armed robbery in Savannah

Two people were hurt during an attempted armed robbery on East 40th Street in Savannah Sunday morning.

Savannah Police officers and detectives reponded to the 100 block of East 40th Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and found two male victims, one with a gunshot wound.

Police say two 33-year-old men were outside of a home when an unknown black male approached them with a gun. After speaking with the men, the gunman started shooting, hitting one. Police say the gunman was last seen running from the scene on Abercorn Street.

An ambulance transported the shot man to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the second man received a laceration from the incident, and an ambulance also took him to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police. A confidential tipline directly to investigators is open at (912) 525-3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

