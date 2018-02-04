12-year-old boy dies after being shot by juvenile

The Savannah Police Department arrested a juvenile on Sunday in connection to Saturday’s shooting of a 12-year-old at a funeral.More >>
The Savannah Police Department arrested a juvenile on Sunday in connection to Saturday’s shooting of a 12-year-old at a funeral.More >>
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board remain at the scene Monday morning of a train collision involving an Amtrak train and a CSX train that killed two and sent scores more to area hospitals.More >>
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board remain at the scene Monday morning of a train collision involving an Amtrak train and a CSX train that killed two and sent scores more to area hospitals.More >>
The fight is on at the state level to make sure coastal Georgia receives funding for beach re-nourishment.More >>
The fight is on at the state level to make sure coastal Georgia receives funding for beach re-nourishment.More >>
Friends of 54-year-old Michael Kempf, one of two Amtrak employees killed when a train crashed and derailed Sunday morning, say he will be remembered as a biker with a big heart.More >>
Friends of 54-year-old Michael Kempf, one of two Amtrak employees killed when a train crashed and derailed Sunday morning, say he will be remembered as a biker with a big heart.More >>
We’re learning more about the 12-year old shot while attending a funeral for Ricky Boyd Saturday in Savannah. Boyd was shot and killed a couple weeks ago in an officer-involved shooting when Savannah Police and U.S. Marshals were trying to serve him a warrant on Marian Circle and he raised a BB gun at them.More >>
We’re learning more about the 12-year old shot while attending a funeral for Ricky Boyd Saturday in Savannah. Boyd was shot and killed a couple weeks ago in an officer-involved shooting when Savannah Police and U.S. Marshals were trying to serve him a warrant on Marian Circle and he raised a BB gun at them.More >>