12-year-old “fighting for his life” after being shot by another juvenile

The Savannah Police Department arrested a juvenile Sunday in connection to Saturday’s shooting of a 12-year-old at a funeral.

City of Savannah officials and members of the police department held a news conference Sunday afternoon saying they are working tirelessly on this case.

“We are absolutely relentless in following up all leads to put an end to this and conclusion to this particular incident,” said Assistant Chief Kerry Thomas. “We made an arrest this morning of a juvenile in this incident through, again, the collaborative efforts of the community, the support of the public, through the relentless investigators and the commitment of the police department.”

Saturday’s shooting happened at 20-year-old Ricky Boyd’s funeral. Boyd was shot and killed by police officers and U.S. Marshals on Jan. 23 as they were serving him a warrant for the murder of Balil Whitfield.

Thomas said Sunday the shooting at the funeral was an isolated incident and wouldn’t confirm if it is connected to any previous shootings.

“It’s not a retaliation, but we don’t want to speak any further on the investigation,” he said.

Thomas said charges are pending, and the department will release those at a later time.

Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn Bell asked for prayers for the 12-year-old victim’s recovery. Police say he is still in the hospital in critical condition.

“If we can focus our attention on anything at this point I would plead for your prayers for the child,” said Bell.

Alderman John Hall, who represents District 3 where the shooting occurred, thanked the community for helping with this case and vowed to get guns off the street.

“I want to thank the public for their overwhelming support and response and help in this investigation. We are praying for the 12-year-old child who is fighting for his life after being shot while attending a funeral yesterday. We understand and we know we must get guns off the street,” said Hall. “As your alderman in this district, I want you to know that we will fight this type of senseless violence and behavior with all the might of our city government. Police and federal assistance can bring to bear. We will bring an end to this senseless violence.”

Police said they will be releasing additional information about the shooting Sunday evening or Monday.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.