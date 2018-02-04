Preliminary details emerge from South Carolina train crash

The long investigation into a South Carolina train crash is already underway as the National Transportation Safety Board works to understand what happened.

Preliminary details are already coming in from Director Robert Sumwalt of the NTSB, including a track malfunction that proved to be deadly.

The view above the crash site is nothing short of horrific. Director Sumwalt is saying that that the Amtrak train ran into the back of a stopped CSX train. He took the time to explain the crash to news crews with a diagram of the tracks on a whiteboard.

"The Amtrak train, operating from north to south," said Director Sumwalt. "The working theory is that it would continue on the main track through this switch and continue on like this."

Instead, the switch on the track diverted the Amtrak train right behind that CSX train, instead of keeping it on the main track.

"Key to this investigation is learning why that switch was lined that way," Sumwalt explained.

34-year-old Michael Cella and 54-year-old Michael Kempf were the two crew members with Amtrak that died in the wreck. Kempf and his wife live in Savannah.

115 of the 145 people on board were injured. Sumwalt describes the damage to both trains as quote catastrophic.

"In fact, I would say that the Amtrak locomotive would be not recognizable at all."

Amtrak and CSX are both expected to conduct their own, internal investigations.

