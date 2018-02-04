Preliminary details emerge from South Carolina train crash

Michael Kempf, one of the two engineer's who died in the Amtrak train collision in South Carolina, was a 15 year resident of Savannah. Kempf's brother says that before working for Amtrak, he served 20 years in the military.More >>
Former Georgia Southern star linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a suspected drunk driver early Sunday morning in Indianapolis.More >>
The storm system responsible for today’s beneficial rain is moving northeastward and out of the WTOC Viewing Area. The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport recorded 0.73" of rain through 6 p.m. this evening.More >>
Director Robert Sumwalt of the National Transportation Safety Board describes the damage to both trains as quote catastrophic: "In fact, I would say that the Amtrak locomotive would be not recognizable at all."More >>
The Glynn County Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived at the Camelia Apartments located at 5800 Altama Avenue, officers found a 32-year-old female had been shot in the chest.More >>
