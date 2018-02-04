Savannah man killed in S.C. train collision

Michael Kempf, one of the two engineer's who died in the Amtrak train collision in South Carolina, was a 15 year resident of Savannah. Kempf's brother tells us before working for Amtrak, he served 20 years in the military.

In between the military and his job at Amtrak, he actually worked as a conductor for CSX. He got his engineering license and then went to work for Amtrak. We spoke with his brother today, Rich Kempf, who lives in Arizona. He told us his brother loved serving his country and would help anyone.

"If you were broken down on the side of the road, he would stop and help you. He wouldn't just drive by and leave you hanging,” said Rich Kempf. “I mean he would bend over backward to help anybody. You know? He was a good guy. He was a good dad. He's got three boys. It's going to be tough. I talk to my brother every day on the phone and now I'm not going to get to do that."

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

