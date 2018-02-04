First Alert Forecast: Drier air moving in, shower chance returns mid-week

The storm system responsible for today’s beneficial rain is moving northeastward and out of the WTOC Viewing Area.

The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport recorded 0.73" of rain through 6 p.m. this evening. That is the greatest rainfall accumulation at the airport since December 7th, 2017!

While the bulk of the rain has moved offshore, an isolated shower or two remains possible through 8 p.m.

This evening also features plenty of cloud-cover and an occasionally breezy wind. Grab a jacket – temperatures cool into the 50s after sunset.

Monday morning will be seasonably chilly with low temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s; coolest well inland. Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures reach highs in the upper 50s and 60s between 2 and 4 p.m. Monday.

Following a chilly Tuesday morning, a significant warming trend takes-hold of the forecast.

Many communities warm into the 70s Tuesday afternoon. It is possible that a few spots could reach 80° Wednesday afternoon ahead of the next cold front.

As the front sweeps through, a rain chance enters the forecast later Wednesday and exits early Thursday.

Another shot at rain arrives next weekend.

