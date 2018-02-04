Former teammates, coaches react to Jackson's death

Former Georgia Southern linebacker Edwin Jackson's death in a fatal Sunday morning wreck has brought reaction from Jackson's former Georgia Southern and NFL teammates, coaches, and others on social media.
Georgia Southern football:
We lost a great Eagle today. Statements from Georgia Southern on the Death of Edwin Jacksonhttps://t.co/wA65ylT520 pic.twitter.com/GSfm7vazPW— Georgia Southern Football (@GSAthletics_FB) February 4, 2018
Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford:
We lost a great one today.— Coach Chad Lunsford (@chadlunsford) February 4, 2018
Former Georgia Southern head coach Willie Fritz:
So sorry to hear of the death of my former player Edwin Jackson. One of my all time favorites. Outstanding young man. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. #RIP40 pic.twitter.com/RuWnSVSR1t— Coach Willie Fritz (@CoachWEFritz) February 4, 2018
Former Georgia Southern head coach Tyson Summers:
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family Edwin Jackson. He was an inspiration to us all as a person and student athlete. His smile and spirit radiated with every life that he touched and every soul he inspired. https://t.co/zwZNvOzUE6— Tyson Summers (@Tyson__Summers) February 5, 2018
Former Georgia Southern head coach Jeff Monken:
Heartbroken to learn of the news about the loss of a wonderful young man with an incredible spirit. Loved by all who knew him. Meant so much to our team of brothers at @GSAthletics_FB. He will be dearly missed. God bless and keep the Jackson family. https://t.co/76llXqWqBw— Jeff Monken (@CoachJeffMonken) February 5, 2018
Georgia Southern defensive line coach Victor Cabral:
I’ll never forget your passion, your hard work, and your real love for the sport. A man that get the stadium on their feet or the huddle to stop talking and listen. Rest In Peace @edalwayzwin. pic.twitter.com/FTRfm3uH8q— Victor Cabral (@Coach_Cab) February 5, 2018
Former Georgia Southern offensive lineman Andy Kwon:
My heart is broken. Edwin Jackson is someone who loved and cherished the game of football. Through all the memories from FIFA nights to wearing that Blue and White at Paulson Stadium, I am going to miss his smile and his hugs the most. Love you brotha ???? pic.twitter.com/sOoTXHDZM6— Andy Kwon (@CoachAKwon) February 4, 2018
Georgia Southern running back Wesley Fields:
R.I.P to a former Eagle, Edwin Jackson!! ?? speechless at this moment— FIELDDOGG (@fields2000) February 4, 2018
Eagle Football Alumni Association:
He soared to success on & off of the field. He lived the #DoRight, bled #TrueBlue, played w/ a #GATA approach, blessed many in his life & always welcomed you w/ his contagious smile. Our Eagle brother Edwin Jackson @edALWAYZwin will be greatly missed & never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/hStcMO6e47— EFAA (@EFAA_GATA) February 4, 2018
Former Georgia Southern quarterback Jaybo Shaw:
Hard to process this tragic news. Edwin could light up a room with that smile. Every day he brought laughter, hope, & love to all of us on that football team. Eagle Nation will never be the same without him. My prayers & thoughts to his Family. Keep soaring & rest easy E. Jack! https://t.co/WQZEmsuWPi— Jaybo Shaw (@CoachJayboShaw) February 4, 2018
Former Georgia Southern linebacker Ironhead Gallon:
Talking about a guy that worked hard for everything he’s earned, did it with a smile on his face and never complained. Words can’t explain the positive impact he had on others! Gone way too soon ???? https://t.co/T6ZsLp6c7b— Ironhead Gallon (@IronheadGallon) February 4, 2018
Georgia Southern University president Dr. Jaimie Hebert:
We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our own Eagle Edwin Jackson. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. https://t.co/dfGawngsN9— President Hebert (@Pres_Hebert) February 4, 2018
Indianapolis Colts:
It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of one of our own.— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 4, 2018
Edwin Jackson always brought a smile to our locker room and the community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.
We will miss him greatly: https://t.co/Vuql2FD59R pic.twitter.com/7gVR9PvmuA
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay:
Our hearts and prayers are with Edwin Jackson’s family. Terrific young man, respected and liked by all. Rest In Peace, Edwin.— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 4, 2018
Indianapolis Colts defensive back Matthias Farley:
Grief is price you pay for truly loving someone. There a lot of people grieving today. Rest In Peace, my brother. You will forever be missed. pic.twitter.com/M2qPJJo9PS— Matthias Farley (@mfarley41) February 5, 2018
Former Colts punter, Barstool Sports personality Pat McAfee:
Just learned about the passing of one of my favorite teammates.. Always happy.. always uplifting.. always humble..he was a true shining light on this earth..Such an incredibly sad day for anybody who has ever been lucky enough to be around or befriend Edwin Jackson.. RIP Ed..damn pic.twitter.com/RxKoA8OQ9j— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 4, 2018
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians:
Rest In Peace Edwin Jackson. Gone too soon. Fine young man!#poundcake pic.twitter.com/Ve1wNQSBUX— Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) February 5, 2018
Indy Star Colts beat reporter Stephen Holder:
I cannot possibly explain to you how nice a human being Edwin Jackson was. RIP Pound Cake. https://t.co/7FNAUUcCUX— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) February 4, 2018
