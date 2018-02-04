Former teammates, coaches react to Jackson's death - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Former teammates, coaches react to Jackson's death

By Jake Wallace, Sports Reporter/Anchor
Connect
Edwin Jackson Edwin Jackson
STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) -

Former Georgia Southern linebacker Edwin Jackson's death in a fatal Sunday morning wreck has brought reaction from Jackson's former Georgia Southern and NFL teammates, coaches, and others on social media.

Georgia Southern football: 

Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford: 

Former Georgia Southern head coach Willie Fritz: 

Former Georgia Southern head coach Tyson Summers:

Former Georgia Southern head coach Jeff Monken: 

Georgia Southern defensive line coach Victor Cabral: 

Former Georgia Southern offensive lineman Andy Kwon: 

Georgia Southern running back Wesley Fields: 

Eagle Football Alumni Association: 

Former Georgia Southern quarterback Jaybo Shaw: 

Former Georgia Southern linebacker Ironhead Gallon: 

Georgia Southern University president Dr. Jaimie Hebert: 

Indianapolis Colts: 

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay: 

Indianapolis Colts defensive back Matthias Farley:

Former Colts punter, Barstool Sports personality Pat McAfee: 

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians: 

Indy Star Colts beat reporter Stephen Holder: 

Powered by Frankly