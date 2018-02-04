Passengers diverted following fatal S.C. train wreck

Director Robert Sumwalt of the National Transportation Safety Board describes the damage to both trains as quote catastrophic: "In fact, I would say that the Amtrak locomotive would be not recognizable at all."More >>
Amtrak is having to reroute their trains to transport stranded passengers after two trains collided in Lexington County in South Carolina. Some are being sent to Hamlet North Carolina, while the others are being diverted to Savannah.More >>
Michael Kempf, one of the two engineer's who died in the Amtrak train collision in South Carolina, was a 15 year resident of Savannah. Kempf's brother says that before working for Amtrak, he served 20 years in the military.More >>
Former teammates and coaches of Edwin Jackson have gone to social media with reaction to his death Sunday.More >>
Former Georgia Southern star linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a suspected drunk driver early Sunday morning in Indianapolis.More >>
