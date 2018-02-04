Passengers diverted following fatal S.C. train wreck

Director Robert Sumwalt of the National Transportation Safety Board describes the damage to both trains as quote catastrophic: "In fact, I would say that the Amtrak locomotive would be not recognizable at all."

Amtrak is having to reroute their trains to transport stranded passengers after two trains collided in Lexington County in South Carolina. Some are being sent to Hamlet North Carolina, while the others are being diverted to Savannah.

Clarence Pearson was waiting on a family member on one of those trains. Pearson says he was the one who had to tell them about the crash because the passengers had not been told anything about why they were stopped. He says it's disappointing to see yet another train crash happening so soon.

"I figured trains would be safer than that," Pearson said. "At least not derailing."

Pearson's family member was not on the train in the crash. They were actually headed northbound and had to be pulled back to Savannah to be let off.

