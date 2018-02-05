Overturned semi cleared on Bourne Ave near Jimmy DeLoach Pkwy

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

An overturned semi had a portion of Bourne Avenue closed near Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Monday morning.

An officer with the Savannah Police Department tells us a semi was traveling southbound on Bourne Avenue near Jimmy DeLoach around 4 a.m. when it lost control and rolled over onto its side.

Both southbound lanes of Bourne Avenue were completely shut down while crews work to remove the wreckage. The truck has since been removed and all lanes are back open.

No injuries were reported.

SPD, Garden City PD and Garden City Fire all responded to the scene as well as Chatham EMS.

