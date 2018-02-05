Overturned semi closes SB Bourne Ave near Jimmy DeLoach Pkwy

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

An overturned semi has a portion of Bourne Avenue closed near Jimmy DeLoach Parkway.

An officer with the Savannah Police Department tells us a semi was traveling southbound on Bourne Avenue near Jimmy DeLoach around 4 a.m. Monday morning when it lost control and rolled over onto its side.

Both southbound lanes of Bourne Avenue are completely shut down while crews work to remove the wreckage.

No injuries were reported.

SPD, Garden City PD and Garden City Fire all responded to the scene as well as Chatham EMS.

Currently, there is no word on when the roadway will open back up.

