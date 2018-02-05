Buckwalter Traffic Circle to close daily Feb. 5-March 5

The Buckwalter Traffic Circle in Bluffton will be closed beginning Monday, Feb. 5 and remain closed through Monday, March 5, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

These road changes are necessary to accommodate the additional traffic through the area for the future grocery store and retail stores. Traffic will be re-routed through the area.

The following is a list of reroutes from the Beaufort County/Town of Bluffton:

If entering the complex from Bluffton Parkway with the destination of EviCore or the Bluffton Police Department, you will have to turn left next to Station 300 to make your way to CareCore Drive.

If entering the complex from Buckwalter Parkway with the destination of EviCore, the Bluffton Police Department, or any of the businesses near Station 300, you will need to proceed down Buckwalter Place Boulevard, turn left onto the driveway between the open-air field and Publix, proceed to the stop sign and turn right onto the driveway that dead ends in front of Station 300 and Ace Hardware.

The traveling public should expect delays during these times.

