Tybee Lighthouse observation deck, tower closed for restoration work

TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) -

Beginning Monday, Feb. 5, the Tybee Lighthouse observation deck and tower will be closed until March 17 for restoration of the historic windows.

However, the rest of the site will remain open, which includes the Head Keeper's Cottage and also the Tybee Island Museum.

