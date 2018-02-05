Fatal wreck closes Hwy 119 in Effingham County

One person died in an car accident on Highway 119 southbound at mile marker two in Effingham County on Monday morning.
Both directions of 119 are closed for clean up.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.
Officials say 200 gallons of aqueous ammonia spilled inside a warehouse at Heritage Color on Bourne Boulevard Monday morning.More >>
Officials say 200 gallons of aqueous ammonia spilled inside a warehouse at Heritage Color on Bourne Boulevard Monday morning.More >>
The city of Savannah will be reducing Whitaker Street to one lane of traffic between Bay Street and Broughton Street in an effort to visually enhance the corridor and provide additional on-street parking.More >>
The city of Savannah will be reducing Whitaker Street to one lane of traffic between Bay Street and Broughton Street in an effort to visually enhance the corridor and provide additional on-street parking.More >>
Beginning Monday, Feb. 5, the Tybee Lighthouse observation deck and tower will be closed until March 17 for restoration of the historic windows.More >>
Beginning Monday, Feb. 5, the Tybee Lighthouse observation deck and tower will be closed until March 17 for restoration of the historic windows.More >>
The Savannah Police Department arrested a juvenile on Sunday in connection to Saturday’s shooting of a 12-year-old at a funeral.More >>
The Savannah Police Department arrested a juvenile on Sunday in connection to Saturday’s shooting of a 12-year-old at a funeral.More >>
The Buckwalter Traffic Circle in Bluffton will be closed beginning Monday, Feb. 5 and remain closed through Monday, March 5.More >>
The Buckwalter Traffic Circle in Bluffton will be closed beginning Monday, Feb. 5 and remain closed through Monday, March 5.More >>