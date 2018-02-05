Hwy 119 in Effingham County back open after fatal accident

One person died in an car accident on Highway 119 southbound at mile marker two in Effingham County on Monday morning.
Both directions of 119 were closed for clean up. The road was opened to travel again around 1 p.m.
Officers responded to sexual assault report on 39th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard on Feb. 3. The victim gave a ride to the suspect around 9 p.m. and was allegedly sexually assault soon after.More >>
Three high school students are among four people killed in a head-on collision in South Carolina.More >>
A candidate for Georgia governor made his TV debut Sunday night with a splashy 60-second Super Bowl ad .More >>
One person was severely burned in a duplex fire Monday morning on California Avenue in Savannah.More >>
The family of Cesar Perez, a man severely injured after a wreck on I-16 last month, says he is making progress. Alicia Perez, one of Cesar's sisters, says her brother is now undergoing physical therapy in Atlanta.More >>
