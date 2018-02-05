Hwy 119 in Effingham County back open after fatal accident - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Hwy 119 in Effingham County back open after fatal accident

EFFINGHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

One person died in an car accident on Highway 119 southbound at mile marker two in Effingham County on Monday morning. 

Both directions of 119 were closed for clean up. The road was opened to travel again around 1 p.m. 

