Wreck survivor sees improvement in recovery, Statesboro Chick-fil-A to host fundraiser

The family of Cesar Perez, a man severely injured after a wreck on I-16 last month, says he is making progress.

Alicia Perez, one of Cesar's sisters, said her brother is now undergoing physical therapy in Atlanta.

According to the family, Cesar was driving in the eastbound lane of I-16 on Friday, Jan. 12, when a driver, traveling the wrong way, hit Cesar head-on causing him to spin in front of a semi-truck.

Alicia said Cesar had to be revived twice while being airlifted to a trauma center in Macon. His injuries include extensive fractures to his face and femur.

The sister said her brother is now walking short distances. He is also learning to write with his left hand since his right hand remains motionless. However, doctors are hoping he can regain feeling in his right hand.

The Statesboro Chick-fil-A will host a fundraiser for Cesar on Monday, Feb.12.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the restaurant will donate a certain percentage to help with Cesar's recovery and other accumulating costs.

The Statesboro Chick-fil-A is located at 352 Northside Drive in Statesboro.

The family is also still accepting donations via GOFUNDME .

