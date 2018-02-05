Wreck survivor sees improvement in recovery, Statesboro Chick-fil-A to host fundraiser

Officers responded to sexual assault report on 39th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard on Feb. 3. The victim gave a ride to the suspect around 9 p.m. and was allegedly sexually assault soon after.More >>
Three high school students are among four people killed in a head-on collision in South Carolina.More >>
A candidate for Georgia governor made his TV debut Sunday night with a splashy 60-second Super Bowl ad .More >>
One person was severely burned in a duplex fire Monday morning on California Avenue in Savannah.More >>
The family of Cesar Perez, a man severely injured after a wreck on I-16 last month, says he is making progress. Alicia Perez, one of Cesar's sisters, says her brother is now undergoing physical therapy in Atlanta.More >>
