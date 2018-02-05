Crews respond to ammonia spill at Heritage Color - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Crews respond to ammonia spill at Heritage Color

Savannah Fire responded to a spill at Heritage Color on Bourne Boulevard Monday around 9 a.m.

Officials say 200 gallons of aqueous ammonia was spilled in the building. The spill was contained to the warehouse and 20 employees were evacuated from the building.

A private clean-up crew for the company took care of the spill.

