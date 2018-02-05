Candidate for governor makes splashy Super Bowl debut

This ad cost Clay Tippins $250,000 to play during the Super Bowl. Tippins is a Republican candidate for Georgia's governor. (Source: YouTube/Clay Tippins)

ATLANTA (AP) - A candidate for Georgia governor made his TV debut Sunday night with a splashy 60-second Super Bowl ad .

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the ad, featuring Republican Clay Tippins, cost $250,000 to air and was shown in the Albany, Columbus and Macon media markets. The ad will air in the pricier Atlanta market starting Monday.

The commercial focuses on Tippins' background as a collegiate swimmer at Stanford and as a Navy Seal, while showing bumbling caricatures of his opponents in the race for governor including lieutenant governor Casey Cagle.

Tippins' Super Bowl commercial is believed to be the first television ad introduced this election cycle by a candidate for Georgia governor.

