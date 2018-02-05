One person severely injured in duplex fire on California Ave.

One person was severely burned in a duplex fire in Savannah.

Officials say around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning, Savannah Fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire at a duplex in the 2100 block of California Avenue. The duplex is said to house autistic adults.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, which they say originated in the kitchen of one of the units. They say that unit sustained heavy fire damage and the resident was severely burned. He was transported by EMS to Memorial Medical Center.

The adjoining unit suffered heavy water and smoke damage. Both residents were displaced.

