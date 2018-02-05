3 high school students among 4 dead in South Carolina wreck

Three high school students died in a car accident on Sunday in Laurens County, SC. (Source: Raycom Media)

LAURENS, S.C. (AP) - Three high school students were among four people killed when their pickup truck hit an oncoming car head-on in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 221 in Laurens County.

Patrol Cpl. Bill Rhyne said the teens were in a pickup truck that crossed the centerline and hit a car.

Coroner Nick Nichols identified the Union teens as 18-year-old Hunter Carter, 16-year-old Kirslyn Richardson and 15-year-old Charner Inabinet. Rhyne said none were wearing a seat belt.

Nichols said the driver of the car was 54-year-old Bruce Blair of Laurens. Troopers say he was wearing a seat belt.

Students gathered at Union County High School on Monday to remember the teens.

Laurens is about 71 miles northwest of Columbia.

