Savannah police seek suspect in sexual assault investigation

Officers from the Savannah Police Department responded to a sexual assault call on Feb. 3 at 39th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. (Source: Raycom Media)

Investigators from the Savannah Police Department are searching for a male suspect in a sexual assault investigation.

The department described the suspect as a 5-foot-10 black male with a thin build and hair styled in twists. He was wearing a red hoodie and brown braided belt during the incident.

According to a press release from the Savannah Police Department, the suspect may be named Earl.

Officers responded to sexual assault report on 39th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard on Feb. 3. The victim gave a ride to the suspect around 9 p.m. and was allegedly sexually assaulted soon after.

