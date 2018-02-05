Good News: 21st Southern Heart Ball - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Good News: 21st Southern Heart Ball

By Tim Guidera, Reporter
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) -

Last week, Mark Sanford shared Maggie Maine's story in a proclamation before the United States Congress.

Saturday night, he was able to share his words with Maggie herself.

"She's been through any number of different surgeries to make a difference,’’ said Sanford. “And what happens with the American Heart Association is they've helped to pay for research and development that can make a difference in a life like Maggie’s.

And this year they recognized Maggie as their Open Your Heart Drive honoree, making the 7-year old who was born with congenital heart defects and has undergone five surgeries a special guest at the 21st Southern Coast Heart Ball.

Representative Sanford presented the young girl with a framed copy of the proclamation he read to Congress.

"It's people like Maggie who make everything we do worth it, all the time, the hours, the effort, when you see the success stories,’’ said Dr. Atul Gupta vice chair of the 21st Southern Heart Ball. “She wasn't supposed to live. She's defied all laws and it's in large part because of the American Heart Association.’’

And the Heart Ball is a large part of what the Heart Association does locally.

It is the organization's biggest fundraising event in the area with live and silent auctions helping the Heart association toward a goal for the night of raising $200,000.

"it's a celebration,’’ said Sanford, “of a whole lot of giving and a whole lot of care in regard to heart disease.’’

"You’re getting dressed up and you’re looking at great auction items,’’ added Jennifer Waites, of the American Heart Association of Hilton Head. “But you're also really helping us save more lives in the community. They're helping us fund research, which is critical to saving lives and they're also helping us fund critical education programs.’’

