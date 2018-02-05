Ellabell community reacts to a body found inside a burned car

We are waiting for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to positively identify the body found inside a burned car in Bryan Co.

The car was discovered on Friday, February 2, behind Olive Branch Baptist Church.

Clint Sullens is the Pastor of Olive Branch Baptist Church. He says although the church didn't see much damage, a building is just a building. He says what he's sad to learn about is that someone had to lose their life.

"We came over to the church there, just ahead of the fire crew and found the car was pretty well engulfed in flames," Sullens said.

And after the fire was put out, officials say they found a deceased person inside.

"The fire was hot enough that it cracked one of the windows inside the building," Sullens said.

The pastor says a window can be replaced, but what can't be replaced is someone's life.

"I'm troubled and I'm praying with our church family for the family who's lost a loved one.



This is the second burned car to have a deceased person inside within the last week. A body was found inside a burned car off Keller Road in Effingham County on Thursday, February 1. Then, just a little more than 24 hours later, a second burned car was found with a deceased person inside.

Officials have not said whether or not these two deaths are related. We're also waiting for the identities of both bodies.



"I was surprised. I was really surprised," Ellabell resident Dean Bateman said.

Bateman has lived in Ellabell since the late 70s. He calls the news unbearable.

"Here it was behind a church. Now that's just not right. You just don't do things on church grounds like that," Bateman said.

Bateman says the stretch of Olive Branch Church Road is usually quiet. And although there's an active death investigation happening in his area, he isn't concerned about his safety.



"Because I know I got that good man upstairs on my side upstairs and he's watching me," Bateman said.

This is a developing story. WTOC will continue to post updates as they become available.

