Georgia Senate passes measure to keep lottery winners secret

The Georgia Senate has passed a bipartisan proposal that would allow Georgia lottery winners to remain anonymous.More >>
Some people may think April 15 is far off in the calendar, but it's tax day. Filing early will help you be financially prepared, avoid any surprises, and help prevent identity theft.More >>
Michael Kempf, one of the two engineer's who died in the Amtrak train collision in South Carolina, was a 15 year resident of Savannah. Kempf's brother says that before working for Amtrak, he served 20 years in the military.More >>
Former Georgia Southern star linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a suspected drunk driver early Sunday morning in Indianapolis.More >>
Officers responded to sexual assault report on 39th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard on Feb. 3. The victim gave a ride to the suspect around 9 p.m. and was allegedly sexually assault soon after.More >>
