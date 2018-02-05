Prayer rally draws dozens for 12-year old shooting victim in Savannah

We’re learning more about the 12-year old shot while attending a funeral for Ricky Boyd Saturday in Savannah. Boyd was shot and killed a couple weeks ago in an officer-involved shooting when Savannah Police and U.S. Marshals were trying to serve him a warrant on Marian Circle and he raised a BB gun at them.

Those close to the family of 12-year-old John Cooksey say he is being treated at Memorial Health and saw they’re holding a prayer rally for him.

Coach Todd Rhodes coaches Cooksey and said he is a point guard in basketball, and would play any position he was asked to in football, because that’s the kind of kid he is; always willing to help out. Rhodes says he couldn’t believe the news when he heard about Saturday’s shooting, and that it was John sent to the hospital.

Rhodes said, “To see the family going through this at this particular time, you know is very hard. It’s very hard. So if we can just come together as a community and say enough is enough with this crime, enough is enough with this violence, and let’s all pull together.”

After praying, family, friends, supporters and community activists walked from the parking lot of the CVS across from the main entrance of Memorial chanting "fight John, fight, we're in it to win it." Many wore burgundy to show support for Cooksey and his family.

Shawntray Grant, leader of the Savannah Bullhorn crew had this to say ahead of tonight's prayer rally.

"We're here today to call for an action of change. What we're trying to do here is ignite Savannah to get ready for a series of events that's gonna start happening around the City. And we're calling out for the love of the City. Because it's not about one group, one person, one organization. It's about everybody as a whole." Grant continued, "Another reason we're here today is because we came so we could put prayer over our City. So that we could let the family know that the community is here to support you, and the community is here with you."

