Prayer rally draws dozens for 12-year old shooting victim in Savannah

We are waiting for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to positively identify the body found inside a burned car in Bryan Co. The car was discovered on Friday, February 2, behind Olive Branch Baptist Church.More >>
We’re learning more about the 12-year old shot while attending a funeral for Ricky Boyd Saturday in Savannah. Boyd was shot and killed a couple weeks ago in an officer-involved shooting when Savannah Police and U.S. Marshals were trying to serve him a warrant on Marian Circle and he raised a BB gun at them.More >>
Did you know that during the Civil War some plantation owners ran off and left their slaves alone on their land? Some of those slaves actually formed their owned communities. Mitchelville, SC in Beaufort County was one of those communities. It was the first settlement in the US governed by freed slaves. Cora Miller explains how the special place was founded through the eyes of Harriett Tubman. "I am Harriet Tubman. I came to spy for the union army and check on m...More >>
The Georgia Senate has passed a bipartisan proposal that would allow Georgia lottery winners to remain anonymous.More >>
Some people may think April 15 is far off in the calendar, but it's tax day. Filing early will help you be financially prepared, avoid any surprises, and help prevent identity theft.More >>
