Coaches, players mourn fallen Ga. Southern football star

A deadly car crash outside Indianapolis yesterday morning sent shockwaves all the way back to Georgia, especially Statesboro.

The crash killed former Georgia Southern football great Edwin Jackson and the driver of the car Jackson was in.

There's still a state of shock with plenty of people who knew him as the nicest guy in the world, but one of the toughest competitors when the Eagles took the field.

Edwin Jackson led his teammates on and off the field. He was an enthusiastic player who encouraged those around him, at least those on *his* team and always had something positive to say after a game, like this one in 2014 against North Carolina State.

"I'm proud of the guys," said Edwin Jackson. "I'm proud of the Eagles, Eagle Nation. We showed up and showed out!"

His story was something out of a movie, coming to Georgia Southern with no scholarship, just a dream of playing football.

"He was a blue-collar guy," said GSU Head Coach Chad Lunsford. "He came to work every day. For him to be a try-out walk on. He came and caught the coaches' attention to get a spot on the team."

He not only made the team, he led the Eagles as a captain and eventually made the Indianapolis Colts. Former players say he never forgot his roots.

"Eagle Nation feels the pain," said Daryl Hopkins, a former Eagle player. "The brothers who wore the blue and white with him are struggling with it."

Off the field, Jackson could be found on trips like one to Costa Rica for a sports clinic. Helping others seemed him be his passion off the field.

"He always put the extra time in," said Dr. Horace Deal. "He was always working hard, always doing his best. And he always seemed to do it with a smile on his face and a great attitude about everything."

His attitude endured him to Eagle fans as much as his play on the field

Reports from Indiana say the driver is charged with DUI, as well as being in the country illegally. We'll follow that process.

Here on campus, they're planning a moment of silence in Edwin's memory at the next basketball game and it's too soon to know exactly what they'll do when football season comes in the fall.

