State leaders fight for coastal funding

The fight is on at the state level to make sure coastal Georgia receives funding for beach re-nourishment.

Governor Deal initially approved $10-million for coastal Georgia, and now that could be in jeopardy.

Coastal Georgia has dealt with two major storms in recent years. Irma just last year and Hurricane Matthew back in 2016. Right now, re-nourishment is a focus along our coast and Governor Deal understands and recognizes the need to fix things up.

Governor Deal allocated $10 million to coastal Georgia in the budget. However, not all state leaders think it's a good idea.

State Representative Jesse Petrea posted a video to his page last week that gained some attention from people at home. In the video, he mentions a state rep produced an amendment that would take away funding from Georgia's coast.

Petrea vows to fight that amendment.

"A member of the house, has for some reason, got it in his mind that that's not an appropriate expenditure or not an appropriate way of allocating the funds. So, he has offered an amendment that would remove that funding," Petrea said. "And I did so because I was very angry with the fact that it was done without any notice. The member who offered that amendment never spoke to me or to any other coastal member who'd be impacted."

Tybee's mayor, Jason Buelterman, has confidence that funding will come through for our area.

"If those monies were not to come out of the budget then we would have to come up with some other funding sources. But, I'm confident that our state representative Jesse Petrea, our State Senator Ben Watson and other coastal Georgia delegation will help to make sure that those funds do not get taken out of the budget," Buelterman says.

