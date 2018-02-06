Beaufort County School District issued subpoenas by the FBI

John Dowling, who sits on the Beaufort County School District's board, says the FBI is investigating two construction projects. (Source: WTOC)

The Beaufort County School District has received two subpoenas from the FBI as part of an investigation.

According to a statement issued on Feb. 3, the district received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney for South Carolina. The statement also claims "the district has been assured that it is not the target of the investigation, and is only being asked to produce information at this time."

One board member said the FBI is investigating two construction projects.

"They're looking for all records pertaining to two construction projects that we had in the district at May River High School and River Ridge Academy," board member John Dowling said. "They're looking for all the documentation on the entire process and financial records."

