Arrest made in Liberty County violent crime cases

Authorities in Liberty County made an arrest stemming from two violent crimes.

They found James Caswell Jones shot to death next to Freedman Grove Road in Fleming last Monday.

Liberty County Sheriff Steve Sikes tells WTOC he and his deputies arrested a suspect, Eptwarnd Saunders.

The sheriff says he's glad they have an arrest, as their investigation continues.

"As far as the motive at this point, we're still investigating to try to figure out a reason why," said Sheriff Sikes, LCSO.

In addition, they arrested three suspects for the armed robbery of a liquor store in Midway back in November of last year in which the robbers used AK-47's.

