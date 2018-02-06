UPDATE: 15-year-old charged with murdering 12-year-old boy at Savannah funeral home

The Savannah Police Department arrested a juvenile on Sunday in connection to Saturday’s shooting of a 12-year-old at a funeral.

12-year-old boy dies after being shot by juvenile at funeral

Savannah Police have charged a 15-year-old with murder in the fatal shooting at a Savannah funeral home over the weekend.

The Savannah Police Department issued Deion Micah Pinckney an arrest warrant for the murder of 12-year-old John Cooksey Jr., who was shot at Bonaventure Funeral Home on Feb. 3 and has since succumbed to his injuries.

Cooksey was attending the funeral of Ricky Jerome Boyd at Bonaventure Funeral Home when he was struck by gunfire. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

In the early hours of Feb. 4, SPD detectives, SWAT and the Hostage Negotiation Team executed arrest warrants on Pinckney. He was transported to RYDC on two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a minor.

On the evening of Feb. 5, Cooksey passed away, resulting in an upgraded charge of murder for Pinckney. The warrant was served Tuesday, Feb. 6 at RYDC, according to Savannah PD.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the SCMPD tip line by calling (912) 525-3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

