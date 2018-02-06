The Latest: Girl Scouts back push to name bridge for founder

ATLANTA (AP) - The Latest on a Georgia lawmaker's push to a name a bridge after the founder of the Girl Scouts, rather than a white segregationist (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

A coastal Georgia bridge bears a white segregationist's name, but a state lawmaker says it can be renamed for the founder of the Girl Scouts because it was never formally named after former Gov. Eugene Talmadge.

Rep. Ron Stephens says he recently learned that legislation to name a Savannah bridge for Talmadge passed the House in the early 1990s, but never passed the Senate.

Buoyed by this technicality, the Savannah Republican introduced a bill Tuesday to name it after Juliette Gordon Low, the Savannah woman who founded the Girl Scouts. Hundreds of Girl Scouts have gathered at the state Capitol to support the measure.

Stephens says his bill has more than 50 legislative supporters and will likely get more, once others realize the bridge was never officially named after Talmadge.

12:01 a.m.

Hundreds of Girl Scouts are expected to gather in the Georgia Capitol, offering milk and cookies as they try to persuade lawmakers to get their founder's name affixed to a Savannah bridge that's currently named after a white segregationist.

Coinciding with the scouts' visit Tuesday, Rep. Ron Stephens, a Republican from Savannah, plans to introduce a bill to remove former Gov. Eugene Talmadge's name from the bridge and rename it after Juliette Gordon Low. She founded the Girl Scouts in the coastal city in 1912.

Talmadge, who served three terms between 1933 and 1942, defended whites-only primary elections and criticized the New Deal for offering blacks a hope of economic parity with whites.

Stephens himself has expressed doubts though that his colleagues would risk angering their conservative base in an election year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.