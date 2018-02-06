Trump takes to Twitter to talk slain football player, immigration

President Donald Trump tweeted about the death of a local football star, Edwin Jackson, on Tuesday. (Source: Twitter)

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday morning to talk about the death of a former Georgia Southern and Indianapolis Colts football star, Edwin Jackson.

Jackson, 26, was killed in a car crash in Indianapolis on Feb. 4. The driver, Manuel Orrego-Savala, was in the United States illegally and had a blood alcohol level that was three-times the Indianapolis state limit, according to The Indianapolis Star.

Trump offered condolences to Jackson's family, but not before using the tragedy to advocate for tighter border security - a central issue on his White House's agenda - to his 47 million Twitter followers.

So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

Orrega-Savala, a Guatemalan citizen, was arrested in August 2017 for driving without a license. During his arrests on Feb. 4 and in 2017, the suspect gave police an alias: Alex Cabrera-Gonsales.

Orrega-Savala had been deported from the country twice before, in 2007 and 2009.

