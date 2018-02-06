Trump takes to Twitter to talk slain football player, immigration

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of the person who was found dead in a burned car last Thursday night along a rural county road.More >>
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of the person who was found dead in a burned car last Thursday night along a rural county road.More >>
Losing a pregnancy is heartbreaking and traumatic, and it happens to more people than you think.More >>
Losing a pregnancy is heartbreaking and traumatic, and it happens to more people than you think.More >>
Scammers are picking up in 2018 right where they left off last year, trying to bilk you out of your hard-earned money.More >>
Scammers are picking up in 2018 right where they left off last year, trying to bilk you out of your hard-earned money.More >>
Jackson, 26, was killed in a car crash in Indianapolis on Feb. 4. The driver, Manuel Orrego-Savala, was in the United States illegally and had a blood alcohol level that was three-times the Indianapolis state limit, according to The Indianapolis Star.More >>
Jackson, 26, was killed in a car crash in Indianapolis on Feb. 4. The driver, Manuel Orrego-Savala, was in the United States illegally and had a blood alcohol level that was three-times the Indianapolis state limit, according to The Indianapolis Star.More >>
The Latest on a Georgia lawmaker's push to a name a bridge after the founder of the Girl Scouts, rather than a white segregationist (all times local):More >>
The Latest on a Georgia lawmaker's push to a name a bridge after the founder of the Girl Scouts, rather than a white segregationist (all times local):More >>