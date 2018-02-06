Body found in burned car in Effingham County identified

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of the person who was found dead in a burned car last Thursday night along a rural county road.

Investigators say Zach Edel had been reported to police as an overdue motorist the same day his body was found. Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie says even though the investigation is still ongoing, they see no reason to suspect foul play in Edel's death. Even still, homicide has not been officially ruled out.

"Any death, we treat as a homicide. Any death. It doesn't matter what it is, we start it out as a homicide, and then as we progress into the investigation, we realize it's not a homicide, it's something else, and we can divert that way," Sheriff McDuffie said.

Sheriff McDuffie says at this point, his investigators see no connection between the Edel case and one of a body found in a burned car in Bryan County last Friday.

